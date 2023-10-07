Taylor Swift is making headlines for her Eras tour lately, and fans can’t get enough of her. From her storming tour to her happening personal life, the singer has been dominating the news and how. On to the series of new events, Tay’s Eras Tour 2 VIP tickets fetched over $15K, and she donated that amount to BFF Selena Gomez’s charity fund, and netizens on social media are now reacting to it. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Taylor is single-handedly managing the US economy through her music concert, and according to multiple reports, the Eras Tour’s economic impact would come around 5 billion. And well, she isn’t only making a buzz for her professional life but also personal for her alleged romance with Travis Kelce and her budding friendship with Sophie Turner.

Now, talking about the latest scoop, Taylor Swift donated the amount of her 2 VIP tickets to BFF Selena Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund Benefit, which was auctioned at a whopping $15,000. Whoa, Swifties power!

Entertainment Tonight shared a picture of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift on their official Instagram handle, talking about their friendship and Tay’s generous gesture towards her BFF; take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Reacting to the post on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “I love how their friendship still stands strong after all these years which is very rare thing in this industry 🙌🏼”

Another user commented, “Aaaw they are so rare their friendship is so rare queen supporting a fellow queen ,I stan the queens 😍”

A third commented, “My taylena heart is so proud ❤️”

A fourth commented, “I’m so glad they are still supporting each other and lifting each other up in empowerment ❤️”

We love how Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift never miss an opportunity to support each other and how they’re good friends and call each other sisters.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Deadpool 3 Has A Direct Connection To Loki Season 2? An X-Men Hint In The First Episode Is Definitely Not A Coincidence

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News