Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were among Hollywood’s most loved couples. Their relationship has captured the hearts of many with their love, humor, and support for each other. However, now they have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Their four-year marriage concluded when Joe Jonas filed for divorce last month, citing the marriage as “irretrievably broken.” Sophie and Joe had maintained silence about the news until they released a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts.

As Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner navigate a challenging divorce, an old past video resurfaces on social media. In the video, the “Game of Thrones” actress reminisces about the inception of her romance with Joe during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

During the interview, Jimmy Fallon asked Sophie Turner, “When did she realize she was going to marry Joe Jonas?” She responded, “I mean, the first night I met him. It may have been the alcohol.” After meeting Jonas for the first time, she revealed that she had wept to her brother.

Turner recounted, “We went out, and we hung out at a bar with all my friends and all his friends. They all came back to my apartment, and we had drinks after I remember him leaving, and I just wept to my brother. I was like, ‘I love this man so much!”

For the unversed, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s love story commenced in 2016 when they first connected on Instagram. Following their online connection, they quickly arranged to meet in person, which led to a delightful first date at a bar in the UK. Their bond deepened as they attended various events together, such as a Halloween party and a Kings of Leon concert, confirming their budding romance.

By December 2016, their relationship had become exclusive, and Joe Jonas proposed to Sophie in October 2017. Their journey included a spontaneous Las Vegas wedding in May 2019 and a lavish ceremony in France in June of the same year. Their family expanded with the arrival of daughters Willa in 2020 and Delphine in 2022.

