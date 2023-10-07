After much anticipation, Canadian rapper Drake released his new album, “For All the Dogs,” on Friday. Fans have eagerly waited for his album for the past 3 months since he announced it. However, now some fans are pissed at the rapper for apparently dissing Rihanna in his song.

For the unversed, both pop stars were trailed by on-and-off romance rumors from 2009 to 2018, and since their last split, there has been conjecture that Drake failed to get over her. Now, he is seemingly taking multiple swipes at her in his new song “Fear of Heights.”

On his new song, Drake insisted that he had moved on, sneering: “Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? / That could never be / Gyal can’t ruin me / Better him than me / Better it’s not me.” The rapper then, apparently referencing Rihanna’s “Anti” album and its “S*x With Me” song, “I’m anti, I’m anti / Yeah, and the s*x was average with you / Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you … / And I had way badder bitches than you, TBH.”

Fans immediately took to social media to bash Drake for seemingly calling out his famous ex so many years after they split. It’s unclear what has changed since then that has caused the “One Dance” singer to seemingly call out the “Love on the Brain” songstress.

Here are some of the reactions:

Drake rapping about Rihanna in 2023 and sounding as mature as he did in 2013 is as disappointing as it is predictable — Bean 🇺🇬 🍁 (@Mamba_MentaIity) October 6, 2023

drake dissing rihanna on the album is crazyyyy 🤣 he’s so salty i’m weaaaaaak — Doja’s Puto (@beynerhivexo) October 6, 2023

“Drake dissed Rihanna” my baby she is somewhere changing diapers for the 20th time this morning… that lady does not gaf lmfao — Damatré and Jermel’s Angel 💕 (@N3YYZ0N6) October 6, 2023

i hope Drake don’t expect us to actually believe Rihanna sex is AVERAGE…that’s some serious delusion pic.twitter.com/ojdKuAHP1Z — 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@admire_liyahh) October 6, 2023

in 2016 Rihanna curved Drake’s kiss on a world stage and he’s never recovered. pic.twitter.com/KsGgkUxyuN — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) October 6, 2023

Drake really got on a record and said “I had badder bitches than you tbh” about Rihanna like we haven’t seen a long list of hard-faced white woman that he’s been with. Sir, you have questionable taste and a botched tummy tuck. pic.twitter.com/S75grcWvdZ — layla ✨ (@lalayloosh) October 6, 2023

I rarely talk about Rihanna’s personal life cause it’s not my business however this clown drake is HEAD navy Rihanna’s biggest fan she LEFT u 7yrs ago BOZO sex was average but only one of y’all has a song about it in 2023 pic.twitter.com/YdKnARdDao — Rihannas Handbag 👜 (@rihannashandbag) October 7, 2023

Drake is a multimillionaire who can’t keep a woman, Rihanna just had two kids back to back. One of them got trash box and I don’t think it’s Rihanna. https://t.co/FfuPEsHKgE — Retired Bad Nigga Getter (@MiintCondition) October 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Drake recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Sound 42, wherein he said, “I probably won’t make music for a little bit. I’m gonna be real with you: I need to focus on my health, first and foremost. … Nothing crazy, but just, like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life.”

The God’s Plan singer revealed he has been having the “craziest problems” with his stomach “for years” and will now take the time to address them. “I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I’m going to do that. So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is,” he continued, adding that he might be gone for “maybe a year,” he said.

