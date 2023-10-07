Taylor Swift has been in her good phase of life and is probably seeing everything through rose-tinted glasses owing to her blooming relationship with alleged beau Travis Kelce. But not everyone seems to be happy and giddy about this affair. Olivia Wilde, who happens to be an ex-flame of Harry Styles who coincidentally was also linked with Taylor, has shaded the Anti-Hero songstress in her latest post.

For the unversed, Olivia and Harry dated for about two years before calling it quits last year, and on the other hand, Tay and Styles met in 2012 and went out for about a few months. Swift was in a long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn, but after being together for about six years, the pair parted ways earlier this year, and for a brief period, the Lovers crooner was linked with Matty Healy, too.

A few weeks ago, reports of Taylor Swift allegedly dating footballer Travis Kelce were all over the news, and since the new couple has been the talk of the town. Swift has been spotted in his games with her close friends, such as Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, cheering up for the athlete from the VIP stands. Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde has taken a not-so-subtle dig at the songstress over her rumored linkup with Kelce.

Olivia Wilde took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share a screenshot of a tweet by Westword actress Katja Herbers on X saying, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.” Katja further wrote, “Taylor would join her scientist at an end fossil fuels rally, and the world would be saved.” Regardless, the Swifties are not happy about it at all, as one of the fans wrote, “She needs attention.”

Another wrote, “Olivia Wilde should mind her business and behave.”

One fan wrote, “I hate how celebrities nowadays brings up taylor when they need some attention.”

One Taylor Swift fan commented, “Olivia just tryna stay relevant with this one.”

Another said, “What a shame, Olivia.”

Check out the post shared by Olivia Wilde here:

Olivia Wilde shares tweet about Taylor Swift on her Instagram story: “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist” pic.twitter.com/0wSow0NEEf — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 6, 2023

And here’s what the Westword star posted on X:

Taylor would join her scientist at an end fossil fuels rally and the world would be saved — Katja Herbers (@katjaherbers) October 5, 2023

As per reports, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are said to be making it official this Halloween and are said to be dressed up as Barbie and Ken from this year’s blockbuster film Barbie.

