Paparazzi are very pursuing and can be annoying at times, and they at times breach the privacy of the celebs; sometimes, the celebs are even compelled to take action against them, like the time Harry Styles moved the High Court as a last resort even after the paps did not pay heed to his request to stop following him voluntarily and here’s what happened next; keep scrolling to get the full deets.

The singer was the former member of the famous boy band One Direction along with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne. The members went their separate ways and pursued solo careers in the music industry, starting with Zayn, and the fans are still awaiting their reunion; the rumours were rife a few months ago, but they all turned out to be mere rumours and nothing else.

Back when Harry Styles filed a case against the paps, he was merely 19 years old, as per a report by BBC, and according to that, Harry’s lawyer, David Sherborne, told the court, “This is not a privacy order. Mr Styles is not trying to prevent fans approaching him in the street and taking photos. He remains happy to do that, as he always has.” His lawyer further added, “Rather, it is the method or tactics which have been used by a certain type of photographer.” The boy band’s popularity was unamassed, and naturally were haunted by the paps constantly, and it made them annoyed; they even complained about the same via their social media accounts.

Harry Styles‘ lawyer further spoke about how the Watermelon Sugar star was followed by the paparazzi by car or motorcycle, and he was literally under their surveillance, always making his life suffocating. The case was to prevent an institution identified as Paparazzi AAA and others who remained stationed within 50 meters radius of Harry’s house and always monitored the singer’s every move.

It is a problem that persists even today with many other celebs, and it’s annoying and unavoidable at times.

