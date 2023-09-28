Leonardo DiCaprio is infamous for dating women who are 25 or under, and in fact, there is a statistics chart dedicated to the Hollywood biggie which proves the same. The actor again got brutally trolled on similar lines when Google completed its 25 years. Many on the Internet quickly rushed to social media platforms to make fun of DiCaprio saying he will now dump Google and move to Bing or some other search engine. Scroll down to know the details.

Leonardo DiCaprio, on the work front, will soon be seen in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon which also stars Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, and Jesse Plemons among a few others. The move is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 20, 2023.

Coming back to Leonardo DiCaprio getting trolled, many on Twitter, now known as X, made fun of the star as Google marked its 25 years of existence. This came after DiCaprio has been again in the news for dating an Italian model named Vittoria Ceretti. And there is no hard guessing here that Ceretti is 25 years old. It is being speculated that DiCaprio will split with her before her birthday since he is infamous for dating women who are 25 or under. He previously dated actress Camila Morrone for more than four years but dumped her just before she turned 25.

Take a look:

This Leonardo DiCaprio graph where he continues to get older and his girlfriends never age above 25 lives rent-free in my head. pic.twitter.com/bHlhw7Evmg — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) August 31, 2022

An insider had earlier spilled the beans on Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating life saying, “By the time girls reach 25, they’re looking for more. They’re looking to get married and settle down. That is not what Leo wants. He does not want a family and does not want to be around women who may press him for that.”

Social media users rushed to Twitter to start a meme-fest mocking Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating life. One person stated, “Google turns 25 today. Sad day for Leo DiCaprio who won’t be using it anymore i guess.” Another shared, “Google turns 25 today; guess it’s Mozilla for Leo DiCaprio from here on out.” A user added, “Google turned 25 today. Leonardo DiCaprio will start using another browser.”

The next one echoed similar sentiments saying, “Google turns 25 today, Leonardo DiCaprio switching to Microsoft Bing.” One added, “Google just turned 25! And as such is about to be dumped by Leonardo DiCaprio.”

The next one shared, “So Google turns 25 today. Thoughts and prayers to Leonardo DiCaprio, who must now contractually use Bing for the next 11 years.” One user tweeted, “Google is 25 today? How will Leonardo DiCaprio find anything online anymore?

And, one said, “Google is 25 years old today. You know what that means… it just got dumped by Leonardo DiCaprio,” as one concluded, “Apparently Google is 25 today. Does this mean it’s now too old for Leonardo DiCaprio?”

