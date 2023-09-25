Taylor Swift has had several high-profile feuds in her decorated yet controversial music career. Apart from taking subtle shades at Kanye West and Diplo over the years, it seems the crooner once also threw a shade at Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio. This happened in 2019 when Taylor released her single The Man, where she did not shy about taking clever potshots at the actor with lyrics and later in the official video. Scroll down to know the details.

On the personal front, Taylor Swift has been in the headlines after attending an NFL game with her new rumoured lover, Travis Kelce, and later leaving in the same car. The two might not have officially addressed the rumours, but seem to be very much together.

Speaking of Taylor Swift taking a dig at Leonardo DiCaprio, as per Republic World, the songstress seemed to talk about DiCaprio’s vacation in Saint Tropez at the time and how he has been spotted with multiple women. Taylor in the song The Man sings, “And they would toast to me, oh, let the players play/ I’d be just like Leo in Saint Tropez.” For the unversed, Saint Tropez is a coastal town in France’s Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, where the actor hosts parties every year. If the lyrics were not enough, the video of Taylor’s The Man looks eerily similar to the setting of DiCaprio’s iconic movie The Wolf of Wall Street.

Take a look at the video:

Taylor Swift surely played her cards cleverly but there’s more to it. The music video also features the Grammy-winning singer decked up as a man staring at a cityscape looking very similar to Leonardo DiCaprio’s role in The Wolf of Wall Street.

Taylor at the time of promoting the song, had mentioned the names of the people who worked closely on the video of The Man. And, interestingly, one of the names included Prieto who was also the cinematographer for The Wolf of Wall Street. Coincidence much? It seems Taylor had it all planned out.

On the other hand, Leonardo DiCaprio never addressed the subtle dig despite the Internet going mad over it. The actor is currently in the news for dating 25-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

