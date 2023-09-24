Leonardo DiCaprio is currently making headlines for his serious romance rumours brewing with model Vittoria Ceretti. Last night, the alleged couple was spotted leaving Versace’s afterparty secretly to avoid a run-in with Gigi Hadid. Gigi walked the ramp for the designer and was making headlines a while ago for her romance with Leo and hence, why the actor chose to exit the part silently. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Versace’s show and afterparty was a starry affair with big names from Hollywood and the modelling world attending it. Leo couldn’t hold himself back and was in Milan to attend the fashion show and was spotted leaving quietly with Vittoria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating rumours were rife on social media a while ago. And although the two never commented on their dating life, sources close to various publications spilled the beans on their alleged relationship.

Now, talking about the latest scoop, according to Hollywood Life, the Revenant actor left silently with his alleged girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti from Versace’s afterparty to avoid a run-in with his ex, Gigi Hadid.

Vittoria, who happens to be a model herself, shared the Versace stage with Leo’s ex Gigi and was spotted leaving the afterparty with her beau. While the Titanic actor was seen donning an all-black look, while Ceretti was seen wearing a sheer figure-hugging dress.

Before Vittoria and Gigi, Leonardo DiCaprio was dating Camila Morrone, and their breakup shocked their fans and friends. But the actor is time and again trolled for dating women under the age of 25, and netizens never miss an opportunity to mock him online.

For more Hollywood updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Not Christian Bale, Jake Gyllenhaal Could Have Been Your Batman In Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News