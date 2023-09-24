Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez got all the attention she deserved after the Hollywood star won the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Now, after more than a year of the lawsuit, a Reddit post shared how Vasquez also psychologically played with Heard. An individual’s social media post revealed that someone from Depp’s lawyer team used to apparently spray the actor’s cologne in women’s restrooms every morning. Social media users were then quick to slam Vasquez for using such tricks and dubbed her evil. Scroll down to know the details.

Johnny Depp’s defamation case ended in June 2022 with Amber Heard asked to pay the actor $10 million in compensation and an additional $5 million in punitive damages. On the work front, Depp is yet to sign a major studio role for his Hollywood comeback.

Speaking of the Reddit post, Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez apparently bragged about using psychological warfare on Amber Heard. The post shared by an individual read, “Camille Vasquez said that during the Depp v. Herd trial, there may have been…and she emphasized “may”… a bit of psychological warfare at play.” The post further mentioned, “She said that every morning during the trial, a female member of Mr. Depp’s legal team >may< have gone into the women’s restroom at the court used by Ms Herd and sprayed Mr. Depp’s cologne in the stalls.” The man then goes on to dub Vasquez as brilliant.

Take a look:

The individual further talking about Depp V Heard trial then goes on to mention, “Her discussion about her legal career was both refreshing and honest, and should be inspiring to young women looking to enter into the legal profession. I’m very happy that | chose this General Session to attend. Well worth it.”

Social media users did not waste any time in slamming Johnny Depp’s lawyer as one stated, “This is so evil that I really don’t know how to make sense of it.” Another stated, “Like I guess I can wrap my head around doing evil things but I am having a really hard time grasping why she’s saying it like it’s an accomplishment?”

The next one shared, “So many people don’t see Amber as a human being. Depp laid the groundwork for her being seen as sub-human,” and one said, “This was so cruel i had to look up the source to make sure it wasn’t a parody account. Wow.”

The next one commented, “This doesn’t seem ethical but also this seems to imply that she knew Depp was abusive toward Heard.” And, one said, “This is definitely disbarrable in my state.”

An individual posted, “It’s so wild cause it’s not even like it’s hard to make bank as a lawyer with this level of determination. There’s legitimately some crossed wires in the brains of people who do things this f**ked up cause they need money for the sake of money,” as one concluded, “That’s downright sadistic.”

