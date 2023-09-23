Amber Heard is gearing up for her comeback to the silver screen with the upcoming thriller ‘In The Fire’ after a brief hiatus following her loss in infamous defamation trial with former husband and actor Johnny Depp. Ahead of the big release, a behind-the-scene picture was shared by the makeup artist for the movie, which featured Amber’s face covered in blood stains as she presumably gets ready to portray the character of an injured woman.

Amber, dressed in an off-white shirt paired with a pastel pink pencil skirt, has her hair styled in curly waves. The actress sits firm in the still, engrossed in her element, while the bruises and gory makeup create a haunting impact on the overall look, delivering the persona that it’s going to be one helluva tantalizing journey for her. Take a look at the picture below:

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by In The Fire Movie (@inthefiremovie)

Advertisement

However, this is not the first time Amber Heard’s bruised make-up has garnered the limelight. Previously, the ‘Aquaman’ actor was accused of allegedly faking the bruises after she testified in court that Johnny Depp had assaulted her which left multiple marks on her body.

Back then, netizens were quick to take a dig at the actress, showing proof of how she appeared fresh despite battling such physical assault.

This picture is so heavily edited that even Amber Heard’s shirt has a bruise… #AmberHeardIsAMonster #AmberHeardIsALiar pic.twitter.com/Ao96aOme9L — Princess Consuela Bhammock 🪐 (@PrinConsuella_) August 1, 2022

A moment of silence for Amber Heard’s bruise that went missing the next day 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/8So6VabSfa — fishyfish (@fishyfishfry) December 14, 2022

New footage from Amber Heard’s 2016 depo thanks to @ThatBrianFella and @TheNamesQ

AH: he and she saw bruises and made gesture with their hands.

Meanwhile here are he AND she officers testifying for the 3rd time that they never seen a bruise on her#AmberHeardlsALiar pic.twitter.com/JLWStKWrKs — M (@mimasdiaries) September 3, 2022

Amber Heard had rosacea, called it a bruise, blamed it on Johnny. “You can’t leave me if I’m quick to call you abuser”, she figured…#AmberHeardlsALiar , #JohnnyDeppRises that’s basically what went down in a nutshell — Mortalia (@M0rtalia) November 7, 2022

After the massive backlash, Amber Heard testified in court that she used to use a makeup kit to cover up her bruises. “I am typically photographed in LA when I leave the house, paparazzi types of photographs,” Amber Heard said, adding, “No woman wants to walk around with a bruise on her face.”

“I used to like a bruise kit, not a bruise kit, it’s like a theatre makeup kit. A color correction kit, but I called it my bruise kit,” she said.

Coming back to her comeback film ‘In The Fire’, directed by Conor Allyn, the paranormal thriller set in the 1890s sees Amber play Grace Burnham, a psychiatrist on a remote plantation in Colombia caring for a disturbed boy with inexplicable abilities. While beginning her treatment, Burnham ignites a war between science and religion which forces the local priest to claim the boy is possessed by the devil and has led to the suffering of the villagers. The film is set to release on 13 October 2023.

Amber Heard will also be seen in Aquaman 2.

Must Read: Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Was ‘Hesitant’ About Wedding Renewal With Husband Of 10 Years John Legend, Saya It Was “Way More Emotional”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News