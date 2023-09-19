The storm that is hovering around Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, is so intense at this point that only some films can walk out glorious of it. While it is in December that we will see if the movie manages to sustain its billion-dollar position or succumbs to the negativity around it, there are new rumours making rounds about the movie every single day. Led by Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, the movie recently saw the release of the first trailer, and now reports say that the free test screenings ended up with a disastrous reaction from the audience.

For the unversed, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is the sequel to Jason Momoa and Amber-led Aquaman, which brought Warner Bros a Box Office of over $1 Billion and an IP that stroked the right cord with the audience. But just when the sequel went into production, Amber’s personal life turmoil took a toll on the sequel, and the negativity started building up. Add to it the delays and reshoots that made the audience doubt the quality even more.

Now, as per the newest reports, there is some new update from test screenings the studio is conducting. The latest update from a free test screening arranged for audience feedback got a very wild reaction from the audience as they walked out midway. Read on to know everything you should about this most surprising update of the day.

If an Inside The Magic report is to go by, scooper Grace Randolph has now revealed that the viewers who attended the Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2 screening, walked out of it. The scooper doesn’t detail exactly what upset the viewers, but a few other insiders have also confirmed the news. This raises a lot of eyebrows regarding the quality of the movie.

However, recently, after the release of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom trailer, many questioned the blink-and-miss appearance of Amber Heard and her absence from the rest of the trailer. Netizens have been protesting for and against the actor both.

