While there was an absence of any promotional content around Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, two days ago, Warner Bros decided to change it and make it the only centre of attraction on the internet. Well, for good or bad, that is debatable. But the movie finally has a trailer that the fans can watch and dissect for themselves until the movie hits the big screens on December 20, 2023. While we have many theories already floating around, what has left everyone curious is how the studio has smartly shown Amber Heard as Mera in a blink-and-miss appearance.

For the unversed, Amber plays Mera, the Atlantian Princess. While she joined Momoa and others on the sequel to their billion-dollar franchise, the storm in her personal life had led to people demanding her firing. The controversy even loomed over the movie heavily and it seems like her minuscule contribution in the trailer is a result of that.

But now, what if we tell you that a vital theory suggests that the makers might end up killing Amber Heard’s Mera in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom aka Aquaman 2? Well, yes, there is a possibility and it assures that her haters get what they want after protesting against her for a very long time. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

In the only appearance in the Aquaman 2 trailer, we see Mera, played by Amber Heard, stuck in an air-sphere and struggling to make it out. While not much can be dissected from the visuals, We Got This Covered offers exciting insight. The report says that this is the same way Black Manta had imprisoned Arthur Curry Jr. in Aquaman: Death Of A Prince arc back in the 70s.

Sadly, that arc ended with Aquaman’s son losing his life in the air-spear by suffocating with oxygen. But considering the film is made for a universal audience, killing Arthur Curry’s son might not be a wise decision, so the studio might end up killing Amber Heard because Manta wants to kill everyone Arthur ever loved. So, the death of his love could serve as a trigger to take down the big villain.

