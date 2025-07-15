Scarlett Johansson’s Jurassic World Rebirth is shaken a little by the release of Superman, but it is still trending worldwide. People love watching giant monsters on the screen, and Jurassic Park is one of the most popular franchises in Hollywood. It has beaten the Jason Statham-led monster movie with a $500 million+ global run. The 2025 release achieved that in its second weekend only. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has already hit break-even against a $180 million production budget. However, it received mixed reviews upon its release, but that is not enough to hold back the audience. It has also emerged as the sixth highest-grossing film in the Jurassic Park franchise and aims for The Lost World: Jurassic Park’s $618.6 million global haul, which, hopefully, will be achieved next weekend.

Jurassic World Rebirth’s worldwide collection after two weekends

It is undoubtedly part of a renowned and financially successful franchise, but the characters are new. Therefore, it casts a shadow on the film’s box office collection as it will not be able to earn as much as the last Jurassic World trilogy. Meanwhile, Jurassic World Rebirth collected $40.3 million on its second three-day weekend at the domestic box office, with its collection now hitting $232.4 million cume [via Box Office Mojo]. It is holding overseas as well, crossing the $300 million mark. Its international collection is $300.25 million, bringing the global total to $532.69 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $232.4 million

International – $300.2 million

Worldwide – $532.6 million

Surpasses Jason Statham’s The Meg

Jason Statham’s film, The Meg, is a sci-fi action movie just like Scarlett Johansson‘s Jurassic World Rebirth. It is loosely based on the 1997 novel Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror by Steve Alten. It follows a group of scientists encountering a 75-feet-long megalodon while on a rescue mission on the floor of the Pacific Ocean. The film has a sequel, Meg 2: The Trench, but it was not as successful as the first one. The Meg collected $529.33 million worldwide, Johansson-led Rebirth has beaten that.

It might not be a remarkable feat for the Jurassic Park movie, as its predecessors already left a strong mark at the box office, but it surely helps boost morale. Johansson’s film still has a few more notable milestones to achieve in its lifetime.

More about the movie

Five years after Jurassic World: Dominion, a daring expedition ventures into remote equatorial regions to retrieve DNA from three colossal prehistoric beasts, aiming to unlock a revolutionary medical breakthrough. Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali starrer Jurassic World Rebirth, released on July 2, is already a box office success, but can it be the biggest blockbuster this summer? Keep an eye on this space to find out the ultimate verdict.

