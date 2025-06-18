Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh installment in the Jurassic Park franchise, directed by Gareth Edwards, is all set for a theatrical release on July 2, 2025. Until now, Steven Spielberg’s original 1993 movie remains the highest-rated entry in the immensely popular film series, with a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score. But is it also the highest-grossing movie in the franchise? Read on to find out.

All Six Jurassic Park Films – Box Office Collection

According to Box Office Mojo, Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park as per Box Office Mojo (1993) and its sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) registered $978 million and $619 million at the worldwide box office, respectively. Jurassic Park III (2001) grossed around $369 million globally.

Then, the second trilogy, consisting of Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World: Dominion (2022), set the box office on fire with massive global collections of approximately $1.67 billion, $1.31 billion, and $1.00 billion, respectively.

So, as you can see above, the highest-grossing film in the Jurassic Park franchise is none other than the 2015 installment, Jurassic World.

Was Jurassic World The Highest Grosser of 2015?

Surprisingly, it wasn’t. Even with an astounding box office figure of $1.67 billion, Jurassic World eventually became the second highest-grossing movie of 2015. Can you guess which one topped the list? The highest-grossing movie of that year was J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which grossed around $2.1 billion globally.

Jurassic World – Plot & Cast

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the film is set more than two decades after the events shown in Jurassic Park. A dinosaur theme park now operates successfully on Isla Nublar. When a genetically modified hybrid dinosaur, the Indominus rex, escapes captivity, all hell breaks loose on the island. Now, it’s up to Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), a skilled raptor trainer, to rescue the nephews of the park manager Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and stop the deadly creature from wreaking havoc. The film also features Irrfan Khan, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ty Simpkins, Nick Robinson, Omar Sy, and BD Wong, among others.

Jurassic World – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The film holds a critics’ score of 72% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, making it the second-highest rated installment in the franchise after Jurassic Park. Moreover, it has a user rating of 6.9/10 on IMDb.

Where to Watch Jurassic World in India?

The film is currently available to rent in India on the Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video OTT platforms for ₹99.

Jurassic World Trailer

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Who Is Benoit Blanc? All About Daniel Craig’s Character In Knives Out Franchise Ahead Of Wake Up Dead Man Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News