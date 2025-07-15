The new DC movie, Superman, is a trending topic on social media. It was directed by James Gunn, and David Corenswet starred in the leading role. The DC flick opened with a $200 million+ collection worldwide, and its IMAX opening collection is also quite commendable and one of the biggest of the year. Corenswet’s film has beaten Brad Pitt’s F1’s debut collection from the most premium format of screens. Keep scrolling for the deets.

IMAX is considered the most premium format for large-scale, visually aesthetic movies. Thus, this latest James Gunn directorial is a visual treat on IMAX screens. However, these theaters are comparitively few, and despite that, earning such a number is very impressive.

How much has Superman collected from IMAX on its opening weekend?

Superman is going to be a successful affair at the box office. David Corenswet’s film has collected a super $30.4 million worldwide from the IMAX screenings alone. It includes $11.3 million from the overseas markets and $19.1 million at the North American box office. This is more than F1’s $27.7 million ($14.9 million overseas and $12.8 million in North America) opening collection from IMAX. Still, the DC flick remained below Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning‘s $31 million ($15.7 million international and $15.3 million domestic). It will continue to play on IMAX screens globally until The Fantastic Four takes over later this month.

A closer look at the film’s impressive opening weekend numbers [domestic & worldwide]

Despite the odds, Superman had a positive and fantastic opening weekend overall. It collected $125.02 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. The overseas collection is $95.0 million and witnessed a global opening of $220 million. It is one of the biggest among the DC movies. David Corenswet‘s film, released on July 11, has many more milestones to achieve in the following days, and it is safe to assume that this DC flick will be a huge blockbuster.

Box Office Summary

North America – $125.0 million

International – $95.0 million

Worldwide – $220.0 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Jurassic World Rebirth China Box Office: Beats Deadpool & Wolverine, Achieving A Notable Feat In Just 12 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News