Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is wrapping up at the cinemas and is closing in on the domestic haul of Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation. The Tom Cruise-led latest Mission: Impossible movie is currently the 5th highest-grossing film in the MI franchise in North America, but MI 8 is expected to finish its run at the 4th rank. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Only a few weeks ago, the movie started to crumble under the pressure of new and tentpole releases. Losing the IMAX screens was also a big blow to its box office collections. It received adequate treatment at the cinemas, but against that mammoth budget, it fell short. The movie will hold a special place in the hearts of Tom Cruise fans and will always remain iconic in the world of cinema.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, a sequel to Dead Reckoning, is still fighting the odds. It defies competition and the loss of theaters with its strong numbers domestically. MI 8 collected $1.5 million on its 8th three-day weekend with just a -46.8% decline from last weekend [via Box Office Mojo]. It lost another 438 theaters on Friday due to Superman‘s release. The Tom Cruise-led movie is running in 1,132 theaters only in North America. The action-packed spy flick hits $194.03 million cume in North America.

Set to beat Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation soon

Rogue Nation, released in 2015, is the fifth installment in the Mission: Impossible series. The movie collected $195.04 million in its domestic run and is the 4th highest-grossing installment in the franchise. The Final Reckoning is less than $2 million away from surpassing Rogue Nation’s domestic haul as the new 4th highest-grossing installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

However, MI 8 will not be able to beat its global haul of $710.9 million. Rogue Nation is the 2nd highest-grossing film in the franchise worldwide. Meanwhile, MI 8 is expected to end its global run, staying below Ghost Protocol’s $694.7 million. The Final Reckoning is the 4th highest-grossing MI movie worldwide.

Worldwide collection update

The film has beaten Oppenheimer‘s collection at the Chinese box office and is expected to beat Aquaman 2‘s next as the last achievement locally. It has earned $390.1 million overseas, and allied to the domestic cume, the global collection hits the $584.1 million mark. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning will leave the theaters soon, and it was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

North America – $194.0 million

International – $390.1 million

Worldwide – $584.13 million

