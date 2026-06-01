Our beloved Jaggu Dada is proving that you don’t need thousands of screens or hyper-violent action scenes to win the hearts of the audience! Director Manish Saini’s heartwarming superhero fantasy The Great Grand Superhero: Aliens Ka Aagman has wrapped up its opening weekend on a sweet and stable note, maintaining the standard box office pull for children’s cinema.

Despite running on an extremely limited number of shows, the film demonstrated a steady power. In fact, the film is now standing at a mere 17 lakh away from surpassing the entire lifetime domestic collection of Bollywood’s last major standalone superhero film, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which earned 1.42 crore at the box office in its lifetime.

The Great Grand Superhero Box Office Day 3

The Great Grand Superhero, on the third day, Sunday, May 31, managed to earn 50 lakh at the box office. This is almost 100% jump from the opening day of 25 lakh. The film registered the maximum 18% average occupancy rate on Sunday for 767 shows in India.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 25 lakh

Day 2: 50 lakh

Day 3: 50 lakh

Total: 1.25 crore

The Great Grand Superhero witnessed a fantastic 100% jump on Saturday and successfully maintained that exact momentum through Sunday. Led by Jackie Shroff in the refreshing avatar of India’s first grandfather superhero, the film embraces a niche of cinema that thrives on heart rather than noise. With its grandfather – grandchild bond, gentle humor, and feel-good spirit, the film reminds audiences of the joy once associated with wholesome family entertainers.

Written and directed by three-time national award winner Manish Saini and produced by Zee Studios and Amdavad Films, The Great Grand Superhero is expected to maintain a hold over weekdays.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 16: Just 1.59 Crore Away From Enter Top 10 Highest-Grossing Tamil Films In History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News