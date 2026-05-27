Jackie Shroff’s movie, The Great Grand Superhero, arrives at a time when cinema is dominated by action spectacles, dark thrillers, and franchise-driven narratives. The upcoming film promises a different, fresh energy that leans into innocence, fantasy, nostalgia, and heartfelt family storytelling.

Backed by Zee Studios and Amdavad Films, the Jackie Shroff starrer doesn’t just position itself as another superhero movie. Instead, it attempts to revive something Bollywood has slowly moved away from over the years, the charm of wholesome big-screen entertainers that children, parents, and grandparents can enjoy together under one roof.

Here’s why The Great Grand Superhero feels like one of the most interesting theatrical bets of the summer:

1. Bollywood’s First “Grandfather Superhero” Is Already a Clutter-Breaking Idea

While superhero cinema globally has largely focused on young saviors and larger-than-life warriors, The Great Grand Superhero flips the idea completely by placing a grandfather at the center of its universe.

Jackie Shroff’s avatar instantly gives the film emotional novelty. It moves away from conventional superhero tropes and instead builds intrigue around warmth, wisdom, humor, and generational connection. In a content landscape crowded with predictable hero archetypes, the idea itself feels fresh.

2. The Emotional Grandparent-Grandchild Bond Could Be Its Biggest Strength

One of the strongest hooks of the film lies in its emotional foundation. Beneath the aliens, fantasy, and superhero chaos is a story deeply rooted in the grandfather-grandchild bond, something Indian audiences instantly connect with emotionally. The film appears to understand that for many children, grandparents are already superheroes in real life. That emotional familiarity could become its biggest strength.

3. A Nostalgic Fantasy Space Bollywood Rarely Explores

From references reminiscent of Shaktimaan-era wonder to the tonality of old-school family entertainers, The Great Grand Superhero seems designed to trigger a very specific emotional memory for millennials and families who grew up on Indian fantasy-driven storytelling. At a time when nostalgia is becoming a major audience driver, the film cleverly mixes retro emotional familiarity with contemporary spectacle and VFX-driven storytelling.

4. The Film Gives Family Entertainment A Larger-Than-Life Scale

One of the biggest reasons the film stands out is scale. Unlike many children’s films that often feel visually limited, The Great Grand Superhero embraces theatricality, aliens, superhero mythology, fantasy adventure, and spectacle while still keeping its emotional core intact. That balance between scale and simplicity is what gives the film broader “four-quadrant” appeal.

5. Jackie Shroff Looks Like The Perfect Fit For This Superhero World

There’s something naturally cinematic about Jackie Shroff stepping into a superhero world built around humor, chaos, and warmth. His personality already carries the eccentricity, charm, and emotional familiarity needed for a role like this. More importantly, the film seems to use his real-world cultural nostalgia as part of its storytelling appeal—making the casting itself feel like an event.

6. Bollywood Has Long Missed Big-Screen Family Fantasy Adventures

Perhaps the biggest reason why The Great Grand Superhero feels important is timing. Hindi cinema has spent years heavily leaning into violence, gritty realism, and adult-targeted storytelling, leaving a major gap in theatrical family entertainment. With films like Hanuman and animated mythology-driven spectacles proving there is a massive appetite for family-first fantasy storytelling, The Great Grand Superhero arrives at a moment where audiences are actively looking for cinematic experiences they can enjoy collectively.

Written and directed by three-time National Award-winning filmmaker Manish Saini, The Great Grand Superhero also stars Prateik, Smita Patil, Bhagyashree, Sharat Saxena, Mihir Godbole, and others. Produced by Zee Studios and Amdavad Films, the film releases in cinemas on 29th May.

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