After the title of Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s upcoming film Governor was unveiled with a striking poster on Manoj Bajpayee’s birthday, it instantly sparked curiosity around this modern history drama.

Following the intriguing teaser that heightened anticipation, the makers dropped a powerful trailer showcasing a pivotal chapter in India’s economic history, when the nation stood on the verge of bankruptcy in 1990. The trailer perfectly captures the intense and challenging phase of the country, backed by compelling performances from Manoj Bajpayee and Adah Sharma.

It has taken social media by storm, with netizens showering it with praise. Here’s what netizens have to say —

A netizen wrote, “Kaafi time baad kisi trailer ne genuinely excite kiya 🙌🔥”

Kaafi time baad kisi trailer ne genuinely excite kiya 🙌🔥 — Devanshi Patel (@ImDevanshi_) May 26, 2026

Yet another netizen wrote, “You can actually feel Vipul sir’s vision in the trailer… intense and gripping 😍”

You can actually feel Vipul sir’s vision in the trailer… intense and gripping 😍 — Ritwik Barman (@Ritwik_Barman_) May 26, 2026

A netizen wrote, “Background music + visuals + that stare 😳🔥 Governor looks solid”

Background music + visuals + that stare 😳🔥 Governor looks solid — Aditya Kumar Yadav (@Aditya_Kumar_09) May 26, 2026

Yet another netizen wrote, “Finally ek aisa trailer jo actually intriguing laga 👏”

Finally ek aisa trailer jo actually intriguing laga 👏 — Aakash Mishra (@AkashMishra95_) May 26, 2026

A netizen wrote, “Goosebumps aa gaye last shot pe 😭🔥 Manoj sir supremacy”

Goosebumps aa gaye last shot pe 😭🔥 Manoj sir supremacy — RISHAB SINGH (@Rishab_Singh__) May 26, 2026

Governor is inspired by true events and brings to light India’s worst economic meltdown of the 1990s. The trailer offers a glimpse of a highly compelling story, featuring the National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee in a Governor role like never before.

Featuring impactful dialogues, this remarkable tale is brought to you by Sunshine Pictures. The film, directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and features a script by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film features lyrics by Javed Akhtar, with music composed by Amit Trivedi.

The movie is set to be released on 12th June 2026.

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