Operation Safed Sagar Teaser Review Ft. Jimmy Sheirgill, Siddharth & 6 Young Superheroes Of The Kargil War! (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Another project on the 1999 Kargil War is about to arrive, and the first glimpse of the same is strong, powerful, and emotional. Netflix is all set to bring Operation Safed Sagar – a web series that tells the untold story of the courageous Air Force Officers during the Kargil War. The topic is not new, but guess what the satisfactory part is? The Kargil War has innumerable chapters of courage stories, about untold heroes, and each one of these stories deserves to be heard!

Basically, while no Nation wants a war and no one is ever ready to fight a war, the genre in filmmaking can never run out of fresh perspectives just because of the number of stories it has! Starring Siddharth and Jimmy Sheirgill, along with six young heroes, the teaser of the show looks very powerful!

The military drama series promises hard-hitting, raw, and emotionally driven stories of Air Force Officers. Far from being just another chest-thumping story, this powerful 1-minute 51-second glimpse promises an incredibly raw, deeply emotional, and authentic look into the Indian Air Force’s historic role in the war.

We are introduced to a batch of India’s youngest Air Force pilots, and all of them look infectiously charged to win the battle. But at what cost? Probably, the show will shed light on the same. These young superheroes are tossed straight into a battlefield, mentored by their commanding officers – Siddharth and Jimmy Sheirgill.

Set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, Operation Safed Sagar tells an untold story of the Golden Arrows Squadron, which defied impossible odds. Focusing on the people behind the operation, the series shines a light on their courage, sacrifice, and spirit in defining this significant chapter of modern Indian military history.

Directed by Oni Sen and created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, the series stars Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi.

Check out the teaser here since Netflix seems to promise the show of the year with this one.

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