Minions & Monsters Worldwide Box Office: Less Than $30M Away From Hitting The Break-Even (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Minions & Monsters is undoubtedly experiencing a weaker run than its predecessors, and this is concerning for the franchise’s future. The film is on track to hit solid milestones this weekend, and it might also reach its break-even point. The film, being a mid-budget film, is helping it hit break-even this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Minions & Monsters at the worldwide box office

Minions 3 collected decent numbers at the box office in North America. It dominates at #1 in the domestic box office rankings. The movie collected $4.7 million at the North American box office on its second Thursday. It is again well below Despicable Me 4’s $9.2 million second-Thursday domestic gross.

Minions & Monsters declined by 56.2% from last Thursday at the North American box office. It has hit the $87.8 million cume domestically. The film stands at $99.3 million at the international box office, and, combined with the domestic gross, the worldwide collection of Minions 3 is $187.07 million [via Box Office Mojo]. It is less than $20 million away from crossing the $200 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $87.8 million

International – $99.3 million

Worldwide – $187.1 million

Less than $25 million away from hitting the break-even target

According to reports, Minions 3 was made on an $85 million budget. It recovered that production cost in its opening weekend alone. This weekend, it will not only cross the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office but also cross the break-even target. Based on the 2.5x multiplier rule, the movie must earn an estimated $212.5 million at the worldwide box office.

Minions & Monsters is less than $25 million away from hitting the break-even target. The movie will achieve that goal during its second weekend, and with that, at least it will succeed financially in its run. However, Minions 3 will not be the blockbuster like its predecessor, which might put its future in danger. Minions & Monsters was released on July 1.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Obsession Worldwide Box Office: Set To Surpass Leonardo DiCaprio’s Cult Hit The Wolf Of Wall Street’s Global Haul

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News