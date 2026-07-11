Toy Story 5 Japan Box Office: Beats Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Toy Story 5 is dominating the Japanese box office as well, and it has now surpassed the entire collection of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. It has achieved this amazing feat at the box office in Japan in less than 10 days. It is trying to earn solid numbers again in its second weekend in Japan. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie recently crossed the $800 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It is also heading for the $400 million milestone at the North American box office. It has been impacted by the arrival of Minions & Monsters, as it lost the #1 spot in the domestic rankings, but not as much as Minions 3, which is also underperforming.

Toy Story 5 at the Japanese box office

The Pixar sequel is dominating the Japanese box office, and it collected a strong $1.3 million on its second Friday in the region. Toy Story 5 dropped by 58% from last Friday when it opened in the theaters. It is almost on par with Zootopia 2‘s $1.4 million second Friday gross. In eight days, the movie has collected $21.3 million, which is ¥3.44 billion in local currency.

The film registered 2.3 million admissions in eight days. With that, the movie has surpassed the entire run of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu to become the 4th-highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026 at the box office in Japan. It has achieved this feat in just eight days. The movie is collecting $11 million to $13 million in its 2nd three-day weekend at the box office in Japan.

What is the film about?

In this movie, Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the gang’s jobs are challenged when they’re introduced to electronics, a new threat to playtime. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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