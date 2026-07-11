Namit Malhotra Ramayana Trailer Release Date (Photo Credit: Prime Focus Studios)

Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana is indeed one of the biggest cinematic spectacles that will present India to the world. With the release of the Rama glimpse, the makers offered audiences a look into the legacy of one of India’s most timeless epics, and it truly created a massive stir. More than just a film, it is a cultural phenomenon that reflects India’s long-lasting legacy that the world will witness. Now, the makers are finally set to unveil the film’s trailer to audiences worldwide.

Finally, the trailer release date for Ramayana has been announced. Taking fans across the borders deeper into its extraordinary world, the trailer is set to be released on 24th July. Envisioned as a two-part theatrical event, Ramayana: Part One is a landmark big-screen spectacle that aims to bring one of India’s most revered stories to audiences worldwide with unparalleled scale, emotion, and cutting-edge visual storytelling. With the trailer release date now announced, the excitement has reached an all-time high.

Taking to their social media, the makers announced the trailer release date and jotted down the caption—

“From Bharat to the world, the Ramayana trailer premieres worldwide on 24th July, 2026.🏹”

Drawing inspiration from one of the most celebrated epics of all time, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is set to recreate its timeless emotions and grandeur on a massive cinematic scale. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Rocking Star Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol portrays Hanuman, with Ravi Dubey stepping into the role of Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic will release in IMAX worldwide—Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

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