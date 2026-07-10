Max, Min and Meowzaki Trailer Review: All About Feelings and Felines (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Almost 4 years after it was made, the Hindi film Max, Min, and Meowzaki is now set for its India release. The film, directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy, stars an interesting mix of an ensemble cast. The film primarily tells the story of Max and Min and how their relationship affects the people around them and their cat, Meowzaki.

Max, Min And Meowzaki Trailer

The trailer of the film opens with Adil Hussain sitting in a therapist’s office. The therapist is being played by the gorgeous Mandira Bedi. The two are heading to discuss Adil’s South Indian family, the Mahadevans. They began by talking about his son, who now prefers to be known as Max rather than Mahesh (Siddharth Menon). We see a conversation between the father and son in which they are not getting along. This prompts the therapist to explore Adil’s equation with his own father, played by the talented Nasseer. We learn that Adil recently lost his wife, and he does not know how his son has been coping with the loss of his mother.

On the other hand, Max’s love life with Min (Medha Shankr) also unfolds. He is so in love with her that he proposed to her. But Min does not believe in marriage, and they are in the process of breaking up. The timing of it coincides with the loss of Max’s mother.

Now, one dilemma the couple faces during their breakup is their cat, Meowzaki. They had named the cat after their favourite filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki. Min tells Max to keep the cat, but the latter argues that it is her cat. When Min refuses to keep the cat, Max goes in search of a cat sitter, and that is when he meets Vidhatri’s character. She turns out to be his friend and a voice of reason for Max.

Decoding the trailer

The film explores various relationships, but one that stands out is among the 3 men of different generations. At one point, Naseer tells his grandson Max- “For the first time all three of us are single- me, your abba and you”, and they burst into laughter. It is lovely to see the three men embrace and acknowledge their feelings rather than resorting to violence, as we have seen in recent movies.

The conversations in the trailer also promise a deeply sensitive and meaningful film that will connect with most people.

When Will The Film Hit The Theatres?

The film will be released in Indian theatres on July 24. The film had its run on international circuits back in 2023 and received widespread critical acclaim.

Watch the trailer here:

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