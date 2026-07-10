General Hospital Daily Spoilers (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways

Lulu is looking for some answers

Ava has questions for Ethan

Britt gets some major news

The previous episode of General Hospital saw Elizabeth being suspicious of Willow. On the other hand, Willow suffered a setback. Meanwhile, Jordan made a confession in front of Sidwell. Elsewhere, Brook Lynn got called out about her plotting. And last but not least, Curtis pondered his legal strategy.

GH Spoilers (Friday, July 10, 2026): Episode #15999

Old lovers reunite

After the massive showdown, plenty has changed. Valentin is back and had a romantic reunion with Carly. But it seems old lovers are about to reunite. And it’s bound to be Valentin and Anna. Their history is no secret, and now Anna has been released from her facility and is back home in Port Charles.

Lulu demands answers

On the other hand, Carly is about to be confronted by Lulu. The latter was left shell-shocked when she saw Carly and Valentin reuniting in front of her and sharing a passionate kiss. And now Lulu wants to know how long she had been harboring Valentin and also sneaking Charlotte in to meet him.

Ava questions Ethan

Meanwhile, Ava is on a quest to find her own answers. Now that Ethan has confessed he is not the father of Phoebe, she has even more questions on her mind. And now Ava wants to know the truth. Is Ethan going to tell her the truth? Who is the father of Phoebe, and why is Ethan protecting him?

Chase is aghast

Elsewhere, Chase is about to get a major shocker when he finds out that Willow was framed for Jordan’s accident by his wife, Brook Lynn, and not by Michael, as he had claimed. How will he react when he realizes that it was Brook Lynn all along? Is this going to damage their marriage?

Britt gets big news

And then lastly, Britt is about to get big news. She recently found out that she does not have Huntington’s disease despite years of believing so. And now another major news item is about to drop on her. What exactly will this be?

General Hospital FAQs

Q: What is the status of Cassius Faison?

A: Cassius is alive but has been proclaimed dead by the WSB.

Q: Is Ross Cullum alive?

A: No, Cullum died after being shot by Josslyn.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers (Thursday, July 9, 2026): Willow Suffers A Setback, Elizabeth Is Suspicious, While Jordan Makes A Confession

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