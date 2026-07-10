Aamir Khan Silkyara 41 (Photo Credit: Aamir Khan Productions)

A landmark cinematic collaboration unveiled as India and Australia enter a new chapter in bilateral relations. Aamir Khan Productions (India), Mind Blowing Films (Australia), and Kabir Khan Films are delighted to announce Silkyara 41, a feature film inspired by the extraordinary rescue mission at the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand, India, and the remarkable role played by internationally renowned tunneling expert and local Victorian hero Arnold Dix.

Silkyara 41: A Landmark India–Australia Collaboration

Written by acclaimed Australian screenwriter Andrew Anastasios (The Water Diviner) and directed by award-winning Indian filmmaker Kabir Khan (Bajrangi Bhaijaan, ’83’), the film marks a historic milestone as an exciting collaboration between India and Australia, bringing together the creative strengths, storytelling traditions, and production expertise of both nations.

The announcement comes at a significant moment in the relationship between India and Australia, as leaders and delegations from both countries come together to strengthen ties and open a new chapter in bilateral cooperation. Against this backdrop, Silkyara 41 stands as a powerful symbol of collaboration, shared values, and the enduring human spirit.

More About Silkyara 41

Silkyara 41 will tell the gripping true story of the rescue operation that captured the attention of millions worldwide and showcased the power of human ingenuity, teamwork, and unwavering determination in the face of adversity.

The film is being developed as a truly international collaboration, bringing together creative and production talent from India and Australia to tell a story whose themes of courage, cooperation, and human resilience resonate far beyond national borders.

Further details regarding the cast, production partners, and release timeline will be announced in due course.

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