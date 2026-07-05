Aamir Khan & Gauri Spratt Combined Net Worth 2026: Inside The Fortune Of The Newly Married (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan married entrepreneur Gauri Spratt on Sunday, July 5. The couple, who had reportedly been dating for nearly two years, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Khan’s Mumbai residence. Surrounded by close friends and family, they officially registered their marriage. Although Aamir and Gauri have known each other for over two decades, they reportedly reconnected after the actor’s divorce from filmmaker Kiran Rao.

Aamir Khan is undoubtedly among the richest actors in Bollywood. While comparatively less is known about Gauri Spratt’s finances, she, too, has built a successful career and considerable wealth. As the couple begins a new chapter together, here’s a look at their combined net worth.

Aamir Khan’s Net Worth

According to multiple media reports, Aamir Khan’s estimated net worth stands at 1,862 crore.

He began his acting career as a child artist in 1973 before making his debut as a leading man in the late 1980s. Over the years, he has established himself as one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, with his primary source of income coming from films. In recent years, however, he has reduced the number of acting projects he takes up and shifted greater focus towards production. In 1999, he launched Aamir Khan Productions, a banner that has backed several acclaimed and commercially successful films.

Apart from films, the actor earns significantly through brand endorsements, television appearances, and investments.

Aamir Khan’s Real Estate Portfolio

Over the years, Aamir has built an impressive real estate portfolio.

According to reports, his primary sea-facing residence in Mumbai’s Pali Hill is valued at around 60 crore. He also owns another luxury apartment in the same neighbourhood worth approximately 9.7 crore.

Furthermore, a report by The Economic Times states that Aamir owns apartments in Hill View, Bella Vista, and Marina Apartments in Mumbai. He also reportedly owns 12 units in Virgo Cooperative Housing Society and four units in Wilnomona Apartments. In addition, he owns another lavish bungalow in Bandra worth nearly 60 crore.

Beyond Mumbai, the actor owns a farmhouse in Panchgani valued at around 7 crore. Reports also suggest that he repurchased 22 ancestral homes in Shahabad, Uttar Pradesh, from his relatives. Some reports further claim that Aamir owns a luxury residence in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, reportedly worth around 75 crore.

Aamir Khan’s Luxury Car Collection

The superstar’s garage is equally enviable. According to GQ India, Aamir owns several premium luxury cars, including:

Rolls-Royce Ghost – 6–7 crore

Mercedes-Benz S600 – approximately 10 crore

Bentley Continental Flying Spur – 6–7 crore

Gauri Spratt’s Net Worth

Not much was publicly known about Gauri Spratt until Aamir Khan introduced her to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations in March 2025. Since then, there has been considerable curiosity surrounding her professional journey.

According to a report by Bollywood Shaadis, Gauri is a successful entrepreneur based in Bengaluru. She studied fashion design and photography in London before beginning her career in the garment industry. Later, she transitioned into the beauty and grooming business.

She subsequently joined BBlunt as a co-owner in 2007 and currently oversees multiple outlets of the popular hair and beauty brand. Additionally, reports suggest that she also serves as a creative consultant for Aamir Khan Productions.

Her estimated net worth is believed to be between 24 crore and 40 crore.

Aamir Khan & Gauri Spratt’s Combined Wealth

Together, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have an estimated combined net worth of 1,886 crore to 1,902 crore, depending on the exact valuation of Gauri’s assets.

Based on these estimates:

Aamir Khan contributes nearly 98% of the couple’s combined wealth. Gauri Spratt contributes roughly 2% (between 1.3% and 2.1%).

Their combined fortune places them among the wealthiest celebrity couples in India.

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