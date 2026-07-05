Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 23: Becomes Bollywood’s 9th Highest-Grosser Of 2026 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, continues to surprise with its theatrical run. After a disappointing first week of 12.25 crore, the film hasn’t looked back and has displayed a surprising trend at the Indian box office since then. Despite big releases like Cocktail 2, Welcome To The Jungle, and Alpha, the romantic drama is enjoying its share of footfalls, which also helped it surpass The Kerala Story 2 on the fourth Saturday. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 23!

How much did Main Vaapas Aaunga earn at the Indian box office in 23 days?

The Bollywood romantic drama saw a surge in audience footfalls, resulting in a collection of 2 crore on the fourth Saturday, day 23. Compared to day 22’s 1.05 crore, it showed a solid 90.47% jump. Overall, it has earned an estimated 55.3 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 65.25 crore gross. Considering the momentum, the film seems on track to hit the 70 crore mark in net collections.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 12.25 crore

Week 2 – 22.55 crore

Week 3 – 17.45 crore

Day 22 – 1.05 crore

Day 23 – 2 crore

Total – 55.3 crore

Becomes Bollywood’s 9th highest-grosser of 2026

With 55.3 crore, Main Vaapas Aaunga has surpassed The Kerala Story 2 (53.3 crore) to become Bollywood’s 9th highest-grossing film of 2026 at the Indian box office. Before concluding its run, the film is likely to beat Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (59.29 crore) and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (61.78 crore).

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 1186.32 crore Border 2 – 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla – 199.23 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 108.08 crore Cocktail 2 – 97.51 crore O’Romeo – 83.35 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 61.78 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 59.29 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 55.3 crore (23 days) The Kerala Story 2 – 53.3 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Akshay Kumar Replaces Shah Rukh Khan At #3 In Koimoi Star Ranking After Welcome To The Jungle’s Century!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News