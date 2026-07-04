Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office: Sustains Brilliantly, Delivers A Huge 46x Opening Day Multiplier ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, continues to leave everyone stunned with its exceptional legs at the Indian box office. Released amid a four-way clash with Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and Governor, the film was expected to be a complete washout based on its first-week performance, but what followed was truly jaw-dropping. In a rare trend, it has managed to enjoy a 46x opening-day multiplier.

The Bollywood romantic drama was released in theaters on June 12. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, and even among moviegoers, word of mouth has been favorable. In the first few days, such a reception helped maintain a steady hold, but from the second week onwards, it completely turned the tables and went from strength to strength.

Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to mint moolah

As per the latest collection update, Main Vaapas Aaunga has earned an estimated 53.3 crore net at the Indian box office in 22 days. Given the start of just 1.15 crore, it was hard to imagine that the film would perform in theaters beyond two weeks, but surprisingly, it is still attracting footfalls in its ongoing fourth week.

Enjoys an impressive 46x opening-day multiplier

As mentioned above, Main Vaapas Aaunga scored a low 1.15 crore on the opening day, but week after week, it kept minting impressive moolah, and after the fourth Friday, it stands at 53.3 crore net. Yes, it’s not a successful film yet, but the consistency is amazing, especially considering the fresh new releases every week. If we calculate, the film has multiplied its day 1 collection by 46, i.e., it enjoys a 46x opening-day multiplier.

With Alpha arriving in theaters and Dhamaal 4 releasing next week (July 10), it’ll be interesting to see how the romantic drama fares in the coming days.

More about the film

Main Vaapas Aaunga is directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Mohit Choudhary, and Shibhasish Sarkar under the banners of Applause Entertainment, Birla Studios, and Window Seat Films. It was distributed by Birla Studios.

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