Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 8 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and the team are shining bright with Welcome To The Jungle. The action-adventure comedy has also emerged as Ahmed Khan’s 2nd highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the day 8 report!

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 8

According to estimates, Welcome To The Jungle has amassed 145.1 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 8 days. It has collected 99.71 crore net in India, which converts to 117.65 crore in gross earnings. The remaining 26.05 crore comes from international circuits.

Paresh Rawal co-starrer is currently the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 globally. The action adventure comedy will soon beat Cocktail 2 (153.28 crore) and officially secure the fourth spot. It is also competing against Kesari Chapter 2 (149.64 crore) to emerge as Akshay Kumar’s 7th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era.

Now Ahmed Khan’s 2nd highest-grossing film worldwide!

Director Ahmed Khan has also achieved a major milestone. Welcome To The Jungle is now his 2nd highest-grossing film worldwide. It has surpassed Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3, which earned 137.05 crore gross in its lifetime. The next and final target will be Baaghi 2 (243.37 crore), but it is to be seen whether the film manages to enter the 200 crore club in its lifetime. All eyes are on the second weekend, as it will be facing competition from Alpha and Baby Do Die Do!

Check out Ahmed Khan’s highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Baaghi 2: 243.37 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 145.1 crore Baaghi 3: 137.05 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 8 Summary

India net: 99.71 crore

India gross: 117.65 crore

Overseas gross: 26.05 crore

Worldwide gross: 145.1 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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