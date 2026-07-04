Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 8( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Welcome To The Jungle gang is inches away from clocking the 100 crore mark. But before that, another big milestone has been unlocked. The action comedy adventure has emerged as Bollywood’s 4th highest-grossing film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 8 update!

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 8

According to estimates, Welcome To The Jungle earned 4.50 crore net on day 8. It fell below the 5 crore mark, witnessing a 19% drop in the last 24 hours. The screen count has witnessed a considerable reduction due to the arrival of Baby Do Die Do and Alpha. Considering that obstacle, the dip was routine.

The total earnings in India have reached 99.71 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 117.65 crore. Ahmed Khan’s directorial has recovered 80% of its reported budget. It is now to be seen how close it gets to the 125 crore budget during the second weekend.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.21 crore

Day 8: 4.50 crore

Total: 99.71 crore

Beats Cocktail 2

Welcome To The Jungle has won its race against Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2. It has now emerged as the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 99.71 crore Cocktail 2: 96.36 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 72.90 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore The Kerala Story 2: 53.3 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 8 Summary

Budget: 125 crore

India net: 99.71 crore

Budget recovery: 80%

India gross: 117.65 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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