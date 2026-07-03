Deool Band 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Enjoys A Mammoth 636% ROI In 6 Weeks (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Deool Band 2, starring Mohan Joshi and Snehal Tarde, has now entered its final stage of theatrical run, and so far, the ride has been historic. Yesterday, on day 43, the film wrapped up its sixth week at the Indian box office, and while the pace showed signs of exhaustion, it doesn’t take away from the all-time blockbuster collections over a month and a half. By the end of the seventh Thursday, the film made over 630% returns, which is unbelievable.

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office in 43 days?

The Marathi devotional drama earned just 5 lakh on the seventh Friday, day 43, pushing the week 6 total to 99 lakh. Compared to week 5’s 2.7 crore, it dropped by 63.33%, which is understandable considering the release of Welcome To The Jungle and the run of other films. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 73.66 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 86.91 crore gross.



Considering the slowdown, Deool Band 2 won’t be able to make significant earnings from now onwards and is heading for a lifetime collection of 74-75 crore net. Achieving the 75 crore milestone will be a huge thing, so let’s see if it gets there.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 30.2 crore

Week 2 – 22.4 crore

Week 3 – 11.15 crore

Week 4 – 6.22 crore

Week 5 – 2.7 crore

Week 6 – 99 lakh

Total – 73.66 crore

Deool Band 2 records over 630% returns!

Deool Band 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 10 crore, and has earned 73.66 crore net so far. So, in 43 days, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 63.66 crore. Calculated further, it equals a staggering 636.6% returns. According to Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super-hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 73.66 crore

ROI – 63.66 crore

ROI% – 636.6%

Verdict – Super hit

More about the film

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The devotional drama is directed by Pravin Tarde and produced by Kailash Wani, Jayashri Wani, Kaiwalya Wani, and Juili Wani-Suryavanshi. It also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Pravin Tarde, Prasad Oak, Om Bhutkar, Mangesh Desai, Devendra Gaikwad, Jagannath Nivangune, and Atul Kudale in key roles. The film was released in theaters on May 21. It serves as a sequel to Deool Band, which was released in 2015.



Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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