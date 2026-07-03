Alpha Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy Update! (Photo Credit: Maddock Films/Youtube)

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor starrer Alpha has opened to negative reviews from critics as well as audiences. Cine-goers don’t seem very happy with the script. The spy action thriller has lagged behind Cocktail 2, missing out on a spot in the top 5 morning occupancies of 2026 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Alpha Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy

After a slow start, Alpha registered respectable advance bookings for the opening day, setting our expectations high. All eyes were on the spot bookings, but things don’t look very well at the moment. According to Sacnilk, the female spy thriller registered an occupancy of 9.92% during the morning shows on day 1.

Back in 2024, Alia Bhatt’s Jigra made an opening of 4.55 crore net in India. Vasan Bala’s directorial witnessed admissions of 15.31% during its morning shows. The latest YRF production stays way behind, which is indeed concerning!

Also stays behind Cocktail 2

The situation has gotten intense as Alpha lags behind Cocktail 2 (11.08%) in morning occupancy. In fact, it missed an entry into the top 5 of Bollywood in 2026. All eyes are now on the momentum during the second half of the day!

Check out the highest morning occupancy among Bollywood releases of 2026 on day 1:

Dhurandhar 2: 43.15% Border 2: 19.46% Welcome To The Jungle: 11% Bhooth Bangla: 10.02% Cocktail 2: 11.08% Alpha: 9.92% Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past: 9.85% Ek Din: 9.62% Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 9% Mardaani 3: 8.97%

Can it enter the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2026?

Courtesy of the promising advance bookings that Alpha has chances of entering the top 10 highest opening days of 2026 in Bollywood. It will likely stand at the 9th spot, ahead of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 145 crore Border 2: 32.1 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 19.40 crore Cocktail 2: 14.10 crore Bhooth Bangla: 18.31 crore O’Romeo: 9.01 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 8.65 crore Ikkis: 7.28 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 4.38 crore Mardaani 3: 4 crore

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