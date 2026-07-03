Peddi Box Office: Not As Big A Disaster As Game Changer, Yet Another Big-Budget Disappointment For Ram Charan( Photo Credit – Facebook)



Post-RRR, Ram Charan is struggling to find his form at the Indian box office. His Game Changer, mounted on a massive scale, turned out to be an epic disaster. With the latest outing, Peddi, he was expected to bounce back, but again, the film turned out to be a major disappointment due to its big budget. The only good thing is that the film suffered a much lesser deficit compared to his previous biggie. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Peddi has almost ended its run with over 30% deficit

Ram’s latest Telugu sports action drama had a strong pre-release buzz, leading to a solid start of 69.5 crore net (including paid previews) at the Indian box office. In the Telugu market, it had decent word of mouth, but outside the Telugu belt, it failed to receive favorable word of mouth. Since the film was made on a massive budget, it needed good support on a pan-India level, but it didn’t happen

As per the recent update, Peddi has earned 241.14 crore net in 28 days. While this number looks good, it’s underwhelming considering the cost. Reportedly, the sports action drama was made on a budget of 350 crore. So, in 28 days, it recovered 68.9% of the total budget. As of now, the film has almost concluded its run and faces a 108.86 crore, or 31.1%, deficit. It has secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary of Peddi:

Budget – 350 crore

India net collection – 241.14 crore

Recovery – 68.9%

Deficit – 108.86 crore

Deficit% – 31.1%

Verdict – Losing

Game Changer was a much bigger failure than Peddi

Coming to Ram Charan’s previous film, Game Changer, it was mounted on a mammoth budget of 450 crore. Due to multiple delays and postponements, some negative sentiment was attached to Game Changer. The halo effect of RRR helped it register a strong start of 54 crore net at the Indian box office, but due to poor word of mouth, it came tumbling down like a house of cards.

Eventually, Game Changer wrapped up at 131.2 crore net. If a comparison is made between the cost and the domestic net earnings, the biggie recovered only 29.15% of the budget. It ended its run with a huge deficit of 318.8 crore or 70.84%, which is much higher than Peddi. It secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary of Peddi:

Budget – 450 crore

India net collection – 131.2 crore

Recovery – 29.15%

Deficit – 318.8 crore

Deficit% – 70.84%

Verdict – Flop

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Peddi.

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