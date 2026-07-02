Box Office: Akshay Kumar Is All Set To Overtake Shah Rukh Khan In Star Ranking ( Photo Credit – Facebook/Instagram )

With Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar delivered a much-needed success at the Indian box office, and it seems that he’ll keep the momentum intact with his latest release, Welcome To The Jungle. The comedy magnum opus has earned nearly 90 crore net in 6 days and is all set to enter the 100 crore club during the second weekend. With the upcoming century, the superstar is all set to beat Shah Rukh Khan in the Koimoi Star Ranking.

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box-office clubs (based on Indian collections only), such as the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and more. For example, 100 points are awarded for a film in the 100-crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

What is the current status of Akshay Kumar in the Star Ranking?

With Bhooth Bangla scoring a century, Akshay Kumar secured 100 points, and his current tally stands at 2300 points. With 2300 points, he’s currently holding the fourth spot in the Koimoi Star Ranking, below Shah Rukh Khan (2350 points). It’s a good place to hold considering the superstar delivered several back-to-back failures at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era.

Akshay is all set to beat Shah Rukh Khan

Welcome To The Jungle has earned 89.67 crore net in 6 days and is all set to enter the 100 crore club during the second weekend. Once it enters the 100 crore club, Akshay Kumar will be credited with 100 points, which will push his tally to 2400 points. And with 2400 points, he will overtake Shah Rukh Khan to secure the third position in the Koimoi Star Ranking. This will be considered as a strong comeback for Khiladi Kumar after a poor form post-COVID.

Here’s the breakdown of Akshay’s 2300 points:

17 films in the 100 crore club (Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0’s Hindi version, Kesari, Sooryavanshi, OMG 2, Sky Force, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and Bhooth Bangla) = 1700 points



3 films in the 200 crore club (Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz) = 600 points

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

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