Alpha Box Office Day 1 Potential! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Things don’t look very well for YRF’s first female spy thriller, Alpha. The advance bookings have been underwhelming so far, although the pre-release buzz was decent. Alia Bhatt may be heading to deliver her second-lowest opening in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Alpha is heading for a single-digit opening

The odds haven’t been in favor so far. Alpha will be facing competition from Welcome To The Jungle, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Baby Do Die Do. All eyes are now on the early reviews, which will decide the fate of the upcoming YRF production.

Going by current trends, Alpha will deliver a 5 crore+ opening at the Indian box office. It will break the streak of double-digit debuts in the YRF spy universe.

Where will it stand among Alia Bhatt’s post-COVID openings?

Unfortunately, Alpha will not be able to match Gangubai Kathiawadi or Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It, however, has chances to beat Jigra and score her second-lowest opening at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s openers at the post-COVID box office (net collection):

Brahmastra – 37 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 11.1 crore Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.5 crore Jigra – 4.55 crore

More about Alpha

Alpha also stars Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Hrithik Roshan will also be seen in a cameo appearance. It is made on a reported budget of 125 crore. It is the seventh installment in the YRF spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, Pathaan, WAR, and WAR 2.

Releasing on June 3, 2026, the female spy action thriller is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

Track the day-wise breakdown of Alpha in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Alpha Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): Alia Bhatt Starrer Sells 17K+ Tickets, Needs 146% Jump To Beat Jigra!

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