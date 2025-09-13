Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 has concluded its box office run, unfortunately, not on the note we expected. The sixth installment of the YRF spy universe turned out to be a box office dud. It is the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 worldwide, but that’s about it. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did War 2 earn in India?

As per estimates, War 2 concluded its domestic run, earning 244.29 crores in all languages. It garnered approximately 184.99 crores in the dominant Hindi belt. The remaining sum was accumulated from the Telugu and Tamil versions.

War 2 was expected to become the second 500 crore grosser of 2025 in India after Chhaava. Despite the massive pull of Hrithik Roshan in Hindi and Jr NTR in the Telugu belt, it recovered only 75% of the estimated cost against the 325 crore budget. It is a losing affair, with deficit of almost 80 crores for YRF.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown (all languages):

Week 1: 209.10 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 29.55 crores

Week 3: 5.12 crores

Week 4: 52 lakhs

Total: 244.29 crores

Beats Mahavatar Narsimha worldwide!

It is to be noted that War 2 is the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 in India, as Mahavatar Narsimha leads with 246.93 crores at #3. However, with the help of 83 crores gained overseas, Ayan Mukerji‘s directorial has surpassed the highest animated grosser of all time in India.

At the worldwide box office, War 2 concludes its journey at 371.26 crores. It failed to surpass Chhaava (827.06 crores) and Saiyaara (570.67 crores) and remained the #3 Bollywood grosser of 2025 worldwide. The action thriller is also Hrithik Roshan’s #3 worldwide grosser, after War (466.82 crores) and Krrish 3 (374 crores).

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary (Closing Collection)

Budget: 325 crores

India net: 244.29 crores

Budget recovery: 75%

India gross: 288.26 crores

Overseas gross: 83 crores

Worldwide gross: 371.26 crores

Verdict: Losing

