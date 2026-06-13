The theatrical struggle for Kangana Ranaut has begun with her new release Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The emotional drama based on the 26/11 Mumbai Terrorist Attacks, which deeply honors the heroic valor of Cama Hospital’s nursing staff, has faced an incredibly dry reception on its first day at the ticket windows.

Despite an emotional narrative, the film struggled significantly to pull audiences into the cinema halls. Registering a slow start, it marks the 2nd lowest opening day collection for Kangana Ranaut in the post-COVID era. It also is Bollywood’s 13th film of the year that failed to cross the baseline 1 crore mark on its opening day.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, Friday, June 12, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata earned 1 crore at the box office across 2,181 shows in India. Lacking major commercial pull, it could only register a minor 11% overall occupancy for the day.

The main obstacle holding the film back was an absurdly congested release window. Arriving on a Friday crammed with nine simultaneous releases, the film had to violently slice away at its own potential screen share. It struggled fiercely for audience with Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor, and the horror sequel Haunted 3D.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is Kangana Ranaut’s second-lowest opener post-COVID at the box office. Take a look at the day 1 collection of Kangana Ranaut’s film post-COVID (India Net Collection).

Chandramukhi 2: 8.25 crore Emergency: 3.11 crore Thalaivii: 1.46 crore Tejas: 1.25 crore Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: 1 crore Dhaakad: 65 lakh

Meanwhile, the film is the 13th Bollywood film of 2026, which failed to cross the 1 crore mark on its opening day. Check out all the Bollywood films of 2026 that opened at or below the 1 crore mark at the box office (India Net Collection).

Mayasabha: 12 lakh Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: 20 lakh The Great Grand Superhero: 25 lakh Ginny Wedss Sunny 2: 30 lakh Aakhri Sawaal: 40 lakh Vadh 2 | Bandar: 50 lakh Tu Yaa Main | Daadi Ki Shaadi 60 lakh The Kerala Story 2: 75 lakh Rahu Ketu | Assi | Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: 1 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 23: Mohanlal’s Crime Thriller To Wrap Up As Mollywood’s 5th Highest-Grosser In India

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