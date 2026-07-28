Sunny Deol Batwara 1947 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Aamir Khan Productions Batwara 1947 is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema and has generated immense buzz ever since its announcement. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Sunny Deol, the film’s powerful posters and two gripping teasers have already offered a glimpse of its emotionally charged narrative. Set against the backdrop of one of history’s most heartbreaking chapters, the Partition of India, the film promises a moving story of love, sacrifice, and resilience.

Batwara 1947: Sunny Deol Pens An Emotional Note For His Mother

Ahead of the much-awaited trailer release tomorrow, Sunny Deol took to social media and shared a heartfelt picture with his mother, Prakash Kaur, calling her his greatest strength and source of love. He also dedicated Batwara 1947 to mothers everywhere, paying tribute to their unconditional love, courage, and countless sacrifices.

Sharing the post, Sunny Deol wrote, “Meri maa hi mera Rab hain. Mera pyaar, mera hausla, meri taaqat.

Batwara 1947 main apni Maa aur duniya ki har Maa ko samarpit karta hoon.

Batwara 1947 promises an emotional and deeply moving story that explores the human cost of the tragedy while celebrating love, courage, sacrifice, and resilience in the face of unimaginable adversity.

Batwara 1947 stars a stellar ensemble cast featuring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G. Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh, and marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The music is composed by A. R. Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: When Jaya Bachchan Revealed The Strangest Death After Amitabh Bachchan Was Announced Clinically Dead, “I Saw His Toe Move, & Another Man Died At The Same…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News