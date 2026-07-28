Divya Khossla Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The Khoslas are back, and this time, they are welcoming a new family member. Divya Khossla has officially joined the cast of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved cult classic.

Divya Khossla Joins The Khosla Family

Following her recent notable performances in the intense thriller Savi and the comedy entertainer Ek Chatur Naar, Divya is now set to bring her signature charm and fresh energy to the world of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, marking an exciting new addition to the film’s stellar ensemble.

Produced by T-Series Films and Tandav Films, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 reunites the iconic Khosla family for another entertaining chapter packed with wit, warmth, and the trademark chaos that made the first film a fan favorite.

The sequel brings back the original cast, including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Praveen Dabbas, Tara Sharma, and Kiran Juneja, while Divya Khossla joins the franchise alongside other new members like Ravi Kishan, Nishant Verma, Kangan Baruah Nangia, and Danish Iqbal, adding a fresh dynamic to the much-loved world of the Khoslas.

Building on the legacy of the original cult classic, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 promises a fresh dose of family chaos, hilarious twists, and heartwarming moments, bringing the beloved Khoslas back for a new chapter filled with surprises.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series & Tandav Films present a T-Series Films & Tandav Films Production, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, and Raj Hiremath. Khosla Ka Ghosla will arrive in cinemas on August 28, 2026.

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