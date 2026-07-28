Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most anticipated films. The film is set to anchor India’s Republic Day weekend and will release worldwide on Thursday, January 21, 2027. Carrying Bhansali’s signature style of immersive storytelling and a visually rich cinematic world, the film is expected to deliver both grandeur and emotional depth to audiences worldwide. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Amid the growing excitement surrounding the film, something big is about to arrive.

Love & War’s First Look Expected Before Diwali 2026

According to a source close to the film, “The first look of Love & War is expected to be unveiled soon, building anticipation among fans who have been eagerly waiting. The big look reveal is currently in the works and should be released before Diwali 2026. While the exact date is still being finalized, the asset is expected to be unveiled in the weeks to come as the team begins building anticipation for the film.”

Apart from the lead trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, the makers have kept the rest of the ensemble cast tightly under wraps. While alleged character look photos have surfaced on social media over the past few months, fans have been urged not to rely on leaked or unofficial images. With the official character reveal now set to begin, the wait to witness Bhansali’s vision is finally coming to an end.

With Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the helm, a director known for his detailed storytelling, grand frames, and emotionally charged narratives, expectations are monumental. The three most bankable and versatile performers in the industry, paired with Bhansali’s directorial brilliance, further fuel anticipation for the film’s scale and theme. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, Love & War is set for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027.

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