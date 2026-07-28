Tera Yaar Hoon Main Box Office Collection Day 4: Aman Indra Kumar’s Debut Film Crashes ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

This weekend saw the release of Tera Yaar Hoon Main. The film marked the acting debut of Aman Indra Kumar, son of noted director Indra Kumar. The director is known for films like Dhamaal, Dhamaal 4, Grand Masti, Beta, and more. As his father, who has directed many comedies, Aman also entered the film industry with a romantic comedy. However, the film failed to attract the audience.

How much did Tera Yaar Hoon Main Earn At The Box office in Four Days?

The film has completed its opening weekend and first Monday at the box office. Directed by popular filmmaker Milap Zaveri, the movie has failed to generate any buzz despite featuring Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role. The film has become a washout after its first weekend. So far, the film’s total is 0.49 crore net in India. The film opened at a mere 0.1 crore at the box office in India. It had grown over the week and completely crashed by its first Monday.

Day-Wise Collection of Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Day 1: 0.1 crore

Day 2: 0.15 crore

Day 3: 0.17 crore

Day 4: 0.07 crore

Total: 0.49 crore

Tera Yaar Hoon Main Budget

Since it is a film with newcomers in the lead, Tera Yaar hoon Main was made on a modest budget of approximately 14 crore. However, at the current pace and with a lack of word-of-mouth, the film may not even recoup 50% of its budget. The film is likely to have scattered screens across the country once Spider-Man is released in India on July 30. The Hollywood buggies have a massive audience in India. Already registered one of the biggest pre-sales in India for 2026.

More About Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film also stars Akanksha Sharma in the lead. The film revolves around a young boy named Sanju who comes to Mumbai from Nagpur in search of work. In Mumbai, he meets Vishwanath (Paresh Rawal), a friend of his late mother. However, the story takes a turn when Sanju falls in love with Vishwanath’s daughter, Anu. But Anu’s marriage has been arranged. This situation leaves Vishwanath torn between friendship and his fatherly duties and gives way to comical situations.

The film has been produced by BIK Films Production.

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