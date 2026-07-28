Jan Neta Box Office Collection Day 5: It’s Now Thalapathy Vijay’s 3rd Highest-Grossing Film In Hindi ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Of all the languages, the Hindi-dubbed version of Jana Nayagan, Jan Neta, has been grabbing the most attention. Released with zero promotions, the film is doing much better than expected, once again underscoring Thalapathy Vijay’s loyal fan following in the Hindi market. After picking up well over the extended 4-day opening weekend, it held well at the Indian box office on the first Monday. In the meantime, it has gone past the Hindi collection of Varisu. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

How much did Jan Neta earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The political thriller scored 1.2 crore on the first Monday, day 5. Compared to the opening day’s 1.75 crore, it dropped by 31.42%, thus displaying a good hold and clearing the crucial Monday test. Overall, the film has earned 10.85 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 12.8 crore gross. Due to Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s release on Thursday (July 30), the run of Vijay’s film will be affected, but there’s nothing to worry about, as it has already emerged as a winner.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 1.75 crore

Day 2 – 1.85 crore

Day 3 – 2.7 crore

Day 4 – 3.35 crore

Day 5 – 1.2 crore

Total – 10.85 crore

Becomes Thalapathy Vijay’s 3rd highest-grossing film in Hindi

With 10.85 crore, Jan Neta has surpassed Varisu (7.92 crore) to become Thalapathy Vijay’s 3rd highest-grossing film in Hindi at the Indian box office. In the coming days, it’ll go past The Greatest Of All Time (16.6 crore) to claim the 2nd spot, but it is unlikely to beat Leo (27.17 crore).

Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay’s top grossers in Hindi (net):

Leo – 27.17 crore

The Greatest Of All Time – 16.6 crore

Jan Neta – 10.85 crore (5 days)

(5 days) Varisu – 7.92 crore

Master – 2.77 crore

Beast – 1.32 crore

More about the film

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Prakash Raj. It is a partial remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari. It was reportedly made on a budget of 300-350 crore.

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

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