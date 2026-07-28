Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Will The Film Beat Thug Life?( Photo Credit â€“ Instagram/Netflix )

Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer Gatta Kusthi 2 has completed 25 days in theatres. The film has proved to be a box-office winner. It recovered its entire budget within 10 days of release. The film is in its fourth week and has posted a respectable total despite the release of Jana Nayagan. The film has crossed 40 crore net in India and is Aishwaryaâ€™s 3rd highest-grossing film in net collections. But can it surpass Thug Life?

Can Gatta Kusthi 2 Surpass Thug Life?

Currently, the Tamil sports comedy drama ranks third in Aishwarya Leksmiâ€™s highest-grossing films. It is trailing Thug Life, which was released in theatres in 2025. Thug Lifeâ€™s lifetime collection stands at 48. 16 crore net, which brings its gross collection to 56.83 crore in India. On the other hand, Aishwarya Lekshmiâ€™s recent release has collected 41.01 crore net in India after 25 days. The film is still running in theatres, albeit on fewer screens. The release of Jana Nayagan and the looming OTT streaming have impacted its theatrical run.

Gatta Kusthi 2 is still 7.15 crore short of beating Thug Life. It is highly unlikely that the filmâ€™s domestic collection will match Thug Life. Currently, the filmâ€™s collection has dropped below 30 lakhs, with weekday collections coming in below 10 lakhs. Gatta Kusthi will mostly end its theatrical run at the domestic box office under 45 crore.

Gatta Kusthi 2 Day-Wise Collection:

Week 1: 22.1 crore

Week 2: 12.83 crore

Week 3: 5.45 crore

Day 22: 0.09 crore

Day 23: 0.19 crore

Day 24: 0.23 crore

Day 25: 0.09 crore

Total: 41.01 crore

More About Gatta Kusthi 2

The recently released film takes the story forward from its 2022 prequel. Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vishnu play husband and wife, with one a wrestler and the other a house husband. The sequel focuses on the coupleâ€™s married life after welcoming their daughter, Mathi Malar (played by Zara Zyanna). The couple has a difference in parenting styles, which costs Aishwarya her wrestling career and begins to crack their relationship. The film explores these conflicts in the nuclear family.

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