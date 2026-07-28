Idhayam Murali Box Office: Here’s Where It Stands In Fahadh Faasil’s Biggest Grossers( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Idhayam Murali, starring Atharvaa and Preity Mukhundhan in the lead, is currently in its third week. The film has seen a dip in collections owing to the release of Jana Nayagan. The Thalapathy Vijay film has taken over most screens, leaving little for Idhayam Muali. The Tamil romantic film also has Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role. After 18 days, we check where the film stands in Fahadh’s illustrious career.

Where Does Idhayam Murali Rank In Fahadh Faasil’s Highest Grosser?

The Tamil film has completed 18 days at the box office. On its third Monday, the film earned 0.05 crore. On its third weekend, the film earned a total of 0.37 crore. The film has seen a dip in collections since the release of Jana Nayagan. The Atharvaa-starrer’s core audience was from Tamil Nadu, and hence the film was heavily impacted by Jana Nayagan. The film’s net total collection stands at 20.11 crore at the domestic box office, bringing the gross to 23.73 crore.

While Fahadh Faasil does not play the lead in the film, he plays a pivotal role. Idhayam Murali has joined Fahadh Faasil’s top 10 highest-grossing films. It is in eighth position, trailing Fahad’s 2026 release, Patriot.

Take a look at Fahadh Faasil’s Top 10 Highest Grossing Films in India (Gross Earnings)

Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2: 1,456.24 crore Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1: 315.71 crore Vikram: 291.84 crore Vettaiyan: 173.33 crore Aavesham: 100.49 crore Maamannan: 61.50 crore Patriot: 37.36 crore Idhayam Murali: 23.73 crore Super Deluxe: 20.91 crore Bougainvillea: 20.40 crore

More About Idhayam Murali

The film is a breezy rom-com about a man who fell in love with a girl in his teens. Although his love is not reciprocated, he moves on with his life. However, years later, he realised he still harboured love for the same girl and set out to find her. The film has been written by Aakash Baskaran, Ramanagirivasa, and Dravid Selvam.

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Must Read: Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 4: With 124 Crore+ Weekend, Axes First Week Total Of Every Single Tamil Film Of 2026

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