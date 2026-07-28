Karavali Box Office Collection Day 4: Film Passes First Monday Test( Photo Credit – YouTube )

The Raj B Shetty and Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Karavali was released in theatres on July 24. The Kannada film has managed to keep a steady hold at the box office in its opening weekend. The film has now passed the Monday test at the box office. Despite Jana Nayagan’s release, the Kannada film has maintained steady momentum at the box office.

How Much Did Karavali Earn On Its First Monday?

The Kannada film, based on the traditions and culture of coastal Karnataka, has found its niche audience and is holding well. After an opening of 0.68 crore, the film earned 0.54 crore on its first Monday, which was 20% drop from its Friday collection. Only a minor drop on Monday indicates that the film is holding well at the box office and is pulling audiences to the theatres. Kannada movies generally have a smaller audience when it is not a major title like Kantara.

Day-Wise Collection of Karavali

Day 1: 0.68 crore

Day 2: 1.14 crore

Day 3: 1.64 crore

Day 4: 0.54 crore

Total: 4 crore

The net total of Karavali stands at 4 crore at the domestic box office. The film has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Kannada films Cult, Second Case Of Seetharam, and Hayagrriva. Currently, the film is on track to be among the top 5 highest-earning Kannada films of 2026.

Karavali Budget

Directed by Gurudatha Ganiga, Karvalai was made on a modest budget of approximately 6-9 crore. The film will easily recover its budget at the domestic box office.

More About Karavali

Apart from Prajwal Devaraj and Raj B. Shetty in the lead, the film also stars Sampada, Mitra, Ramesh Indira, Sushmita Bhat, Sridhar KS, Govinde Gowda, and Niranjan. Meanwhile, KVN Productions has presented the film, while Gurudatha Ganiga Films has produced it, with VK Films and Suram Movies serving as co-producers. The film, meanwhile, was released in theatres on July 24.

Advertisement

For more such box office stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhootam Bhayyam Box Office Day 3: With 21% Jump On Sunday, Enters Top 10 Highest-Grossing Marathi Films Of 2026



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News