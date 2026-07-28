Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 5: It’s Now Thalapathy Vijay’s 7th Highest-Grossing Film( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Jana Nayagan had a good 4-day extended opening weekend at the Indian box office of close to 125 crore net. However, given the mixed-to-poor word of mouth, a big Monday drop was always on the cards, and that’s exactly what happened. Thalapathy Vijay’s stardom did the heavy lifting over the weekend, but on Monday, strong footfall from the neutral audience was needed, which didn’t happen. As a result, the film crashed on its day 5, showing a drop of above 70% from the opening day. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Jana Nayagan earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

On the first Monday, the Tamil political thriller saw a harsh drop across the country, especially in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, which impacted overall collections. According to Sacnilk, it scored 10.15 crore on day 5, a massive 76% drop from day 1’s 42.7 crore. Compared to day 4’s 32 crore, it dropped by a huge 68.28%. In total, the film has earned 134.9 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 159.19 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 42.7 crore

Day 2 – 21.15 crore

Day 3 – 28.9 crore

Day 4 – 32 crore

Day 5 – 10.15 crore

Total – 134.9 crore

Becomes Thalapathy Vijay’s 7th highest-grossing film in India

With 134.9 crore, Jana Nayagan surpassed Beast (130.25 crore) to become Thalapathy Vijay’s 7th highest-grossing film in India. Today, on day 6, it is likely to beat Sarkar (141.75 crore) to claim the 6th spot.

Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Leo – 341.04 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 252.71 crore Varisu – 178.14 crore Bigil – 171.26 crore Master – 153.93 crore Sarkar – 141.75 crore Jana Nayagan – 134.9 crore Beast – 130.25 crore Mersal – 127.72 crore (estimates) Theri – 85 crore (estimates)

Over its lifetime run, Jana Nayagan might add a couple of milestones more, but on the whole, it’s turning out to be a disappointing affair at the Indian box office. The pre-release deals might give some relief to the makers, but for distributors, it’s likely to be a setback.

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

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