Karavali Box Office Collection Day 2: Prajwal Devaraj Film Beats Rakshasa’s Lifetime Earning (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Prajwal Devaraj and Raj B Shetty’s Kannada film Karavali was released in theatres on Friday. Directed by Gurudatt Ganiga, the film narrates a story around the Kambalal race tradition that is popular in the coastal state. The trailer hinted at a Kantara-like story. However, its box office story is far from the Kantara effect.

Karavali box office Day 2

The film earned 0.68 crore on its opening day in India. It then saw a major increase in collections with 1.14 crore on day 2. This was a 68% increase in collection from day 1 to 2. However, the collection is still less for a film starring Raj Shetty in a pivotal role. Shetty’s previous film, Su From So, fared far better at the box office.

While Shetty has seen a dip in collections from his previous film, Prajwal has already beaten the collection of his previous film. His last release was Rakshasa (2025). It was a horror thriller directed by Lohith H. The film ended its lifetime run with a net collection of 0.79 crore at the domestic box office. With Karavali’s two-day run, the film has already become Prajwal’s highest-grossing film.

Day-Wise Collection of Karavali

Day 1: 0.68 crore

Day 2: 1.14 crore

Total: 1.82 crore

Does Karavali follow the Kantara Route?

One of the biggest reasons for Kanatara ‘s success was its rooted storytelling. The film’s story was centred around the traditions and practices of people from the coastal region of Karnataka. Karavali also gave the impression that it is deeply rooted in the state’s tradition and culture. While Kantara revolved around temple rituals and folklore, Karavali focuses on Kambala. In the film, the sport is being portrayed as far more than just a sporting event. Instead, the race is a matter of pride, identity, and honour for the villagers. While the trailer of Karavali showed much promise, it is yet to translate to box office numbers.

More About Karavali

Apart from Prajwal Devaraj and Raj B. Shetty, in the lead, the film also stars Sampada, Mitra, Ramesh Indira, Sushmita Bhat, Sridhar KS, Govinde Gowda, and Niranjan.The film has been presented by KVN Productions and is produced by Gurudatha Ganiga Films, with VK Films and Suram Movies serving as co-producers.The film was released in theatres on July 24.

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