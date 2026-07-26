Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 16 Collection! (Photo Credit: T-Series)

Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal 4 has entered the 200 crore club at the worldwide box office. The adventure comedy is enjoying a good run, amid a lack of options in Bollywood. It has also surpassed Singham Returns to become Ajay Devgn’s 8th highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 16 update!

Set to touch the 25 crore mark overseas

At the overseas box office, Dhamaal 4 has collected 24.6 crore gross in 16 days. With a good jump on the third Sunday, it would easily touch the 25 crore mark. Post that, Riteish Deshmukh co-starrer will aim to beat Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma (26.5 crore). Mahavatar Narsimha (28.2 crore) and Alpha (29.09 crore) are among others under the radar.

Scores a double century worldwide!

With a worldwide total of 202.08 crore gross, Dhamaal 4 has also become Ajay Devgn’s 9th film ever to enter the 200 crore club globally. It has also surpassed Singham Returns, which collected 201 crore gross, back in 2014. The adventure comedy now ranks as our Singham’s 8th highest-grossing film of all time. Its next target is Shaitaan (216.18 crore).

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time at the worldwide box office:

Singham Again – 402.26 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 364.81 crore Drishyam 2 – 339.89 crore Golmaal Again – 310.67 crore Raid 2 – 242.57 crore Total Dhamaal – 223.36 crore Shaitaan – 216.18 crore Dhamaal 4 – 202.08 crore Singham Returns – 201 crore Golmaal 3 – 169.09 crore

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 16 Summary

India net: 150.41 crore

India gross: 177.48 crore

Overseas gross: 24.6 crore

Worldwide gross: 202.08 crore

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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