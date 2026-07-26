The Odyssey India Box Office Day 9: Hollywood’s First Century Of 2026, 2nd For Christopher Nolan ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, and others, has emerged as a big success at the Indian box office. Backed by the brand of Christopher Nolan, the film started its run on a high note, and further, it has been continuing with its winning momentum due to strong word of mouth. Despite losing a significant number of screens, the film raked in impressive numbers on its second Saturday, facilitating its grand entry into the 100 crore club in net collections. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 9!

How much did The Odyssey earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

Nolan’s magnum opus scored an estimated 10.5 crore on the second Saturday, day 9. Compared to day 8’s 6.46 crore, it displayed a huge jump of 62.53%. Overall, it has earned 102.61 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 121.08 crore gross. Today, on day 10, it’ll grow further, and by the end of the second weekend, the film is expected to score 114-116 crore net.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 85.65 crore

Day 8 – 6.46 crore

Day 9 – 10.5 crore

Total – 102.61 crore

First 100 crore film for Hollywood in 2026

By scoring 102.61 crore in 9 days, The Odyssey has become the first Hollywood film of 2026 to enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, which is a big feat. For Christopher Nolan, it’s the second film to achieve the feat after Oppenheimer. Given the momentum, the magnum opus is very much on track to hit the 150 crore mark as well.

Surpasses Jurassic World Rebirth and two more biggies!

With a big jump on the second Saturday, The Odyssey surpassed the lifetime collection of Jurassic World Rebirth (100.56 crore), Jurassic World (101 crore), and Thor: Love And Thunder (101.45 crore). Today, it’ll overtake five more biggies, including F1 (102.82 crore), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (106 crore), Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (106.9 crore), Fast X (108.83 crore), and Furious 7 (110 crore).

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of The Odyssey in India.

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